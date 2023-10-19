Members of local Jewish Community hope and pray for the best in Israel

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - People in Kansas City are anxiously watching the developments in Israel. The ripple effects from the war can be felt across the world, including in the KC metro.

KCTV5 caught up with Hazzan Tahl Ben-Yehuda of Congregation Beth Shalom. She spent time in Jerusalem this past summer studying with other Jewish clergy, and she still has many family members in Israel. She said the days since October 7 have been hard to process, but she finds comfort in taking action.

“You have to replace, as quickly as possible, any feeling of helplessness and of fear with a feeling of purpose and direction,” said Hazzan Tahl Ben-Yehuda.

Hazzan Tahl Ben-Yehuda is the cantor at Congregation Beth Shalom. A spiritual leader, she has seen people at the synagogue struggle with what is going on Israel.

“It’s been really hard,” she said. “I’ve seen everything from people who are just numb and in shock, people who are very, very angry, people who can’t stop crying.”

Hazzan Ben-Yehuda still has many family members that live in Israel. She stays in constant contact with them via WhatsApp, but she is still fearful for their safety.

“We are trying really hard to breathe deeply and really give support and love to our family in Israel, but we just keep saying, ‘Hey guys, we haven’t heard from you in like two hours. Everything good?’ and so far, thank God, everything is ok with my family.”

Ben-Yehuda told KCTV5 that many members of Congregation Beth Shalom find solace in being with other Jews and like to feel support from the Kansas City community.

“Right now, for the most part, we feel supported,” said Ben-Yehuda. “As the days and weeks go on, we might feel less supported and we might even feel vilified, and we might even feel unsafe. That is what I am hoping and praying does not happen.”

Ben-Yehuda is working to help displaced people in the Israel town of Eilat – and will have details on how to help those people soon.

Meanwhile, the Jewish Federation of Greater Kansas City is raising money to send to Israel for urgent humanitarian aid. You can find their donation site here. Each local donation to the fund will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $1,000,000.

