Lenexa apartment fire leaves dozens of residents displaced

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - A fire at the Reserve at Lenexa Apartment complex has displaced residents living in 22 apartment units.

Some of those people are living with friends or family nearby, but everyone was offered assistance from the American Red Cross.

Rob Cattaneo lived in one of the units, but was at work when the fire broke out. He learned about it when he checked his phone.

“I received a photo of my building on fire,” Cattaneo said. “I rushed over here still on fire, still pouring gallons of water on it, being hosed down, and I just kind of watched it for a little bit.”

Bobby Crowley was at home at the time of the fire. His brother was sleeping – he’s an English teacher. Crowley said they left their building when they heard screaming from their neighbors.

The two brother stayed with relatives, and are hoping to receive assistance from the Red Cross. Crowley’s brother – the English teacher – still made it to work today.

A couple witnesses at the scene of the fire said a firefighter fell from a ladder last night. Lenexa Fire Assistant Chief of Prevention Butch Diekemper said the firefighter was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

