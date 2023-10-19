Leavenworth man who purchased chicken wings with counterfeit bills sentenced to 5 years in prison

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A Leavenworth man who bought chicken wings and breadsticks using a counterfeit $100 bill was sentenced to more than five years in prison Wednesday, Oct. 18.

44-year old Shawn M. Logan was sentenced to 65 months in prison on 16 criminal charges. Logan was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $20,741.11 to his victims.

Court documents detail Logan’s crimes, beginning from June 2020 to March 2023, including:

June 2020: Logan entered a Little Caesars Pizza in Leavenworth and purchased chicken wings, breadsticks and a drink using a counterfeit $100 bill. During the investigation, a Secret Service member verified the bill was counterfeit because it lacked a watermark, the ink was running and the Treasury seal was blurry. Logan was charged with counterfeiting currency.

December 2021: Later that year, Logan was charged with theft and burglary of a motor vehicle after stealing a Ford Ranger parked in downtown Leavenworth. After stealing the truck, he used it to take a refrigerator from another home in town.

July 2022: He was charged with theft and criminal damage to property after Leavenworth police officers found a truck parked downtown with the engine running and chain link fence and barbed wire wrapped around the front of it.

December 2022: Surveillance video from a grocery store revealed that he entered the store and started small talk with a cashier. During the conversation, he stole keys that were unintentionally left at the register before walking to the parking lot and stealing the victim’s Subaru Legacy.

March 2023: His most recent charge for burglary of a motor vehicle and theft came from the theft of a Ford Ranger. It was stolen from the parking lot of a Leavenworth home improvement store.

“Although it took time, the investigation unfolded due to fingerprints and DNA analysis, which allowed law enforcement to connect all of these crimes,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson. “Thanks to law enforcement, we’ve finally put an end to these serial burglaries that have greatly impacted our community.”

