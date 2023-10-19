Aging & Style
Kansas City man facing 30 years in prison for conspiracy to commit armed robberies of local businesses

Store employee was fatally shot & beaten in tenth armed robbery
Court Generic
Court Generic(MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Louis Candler, 27, was sentenced to 30 years in prison, without parole, for his role in a conspiracy to commit a series of armed robberies of local businesses in the summer of 2018.

That sentencing also includes an armed robbery in which a convenience store employee was beaten and fatally shot.

On May 30, 2023, Candler pleaded guilty to three counts of aiding and abetting a robbery, one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, and one count of aiding & abetting the possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Candler admitted his involvement in an armed robbery on July 16, 2018, along with co-defendant Joe Lee Nichols, 30, of Kansas City, Mo. A store clerk was killed at Inner City Oil convenience store, 5901 Swope Parkway in Kansas City, Mo..

Video surveillance shows Nichols pointed a handgun at an employee of Inner-City Oil, who resisted and engaged in a struggle for Nichols’s firearm.

Nichols fired his weapon multiple times before the employee fell to the floor. The employee then retrieved a handgun and began to fire back at Nichols.

According to a press release, the employee was still lying on the floor and Nichols began to stomp and kick the employee’s head and body.

The employee lost his firearm of which Candler confiscated and then used it to shoot the store clerk.

Nichols and Candler left the store after unsuccessful attempts to open the cash register. The employee can be seen, on the surveillance video, still moving while lying on the floor, until becoming motionless dying from his injuries.

A witness who saw their car leaving the area and discovered the body of the employee immediately called 911.

Candler is the sixth and final defendant to be sentenced in this case. Nichols was sentenced on Feb. 22, 2023, to 45 years in federal prison without parole.

