Kansas City Current announce name for new soccer stadium
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Current have an official name for the team’s new stadium.
With the ownership group of Angie Long, Chris Long and Brittany Mahomes in attendance, the Current announced CPKC Stadium at Berkley Riverfront Park will open in the spring of 2024.
CPKC is Canadian Pacific Kansas City, the product of the merger between Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern in April 2023.
The stadium is set to be the first in the world designed specifically for professional women’s soccer.
CPKC Stadium will seat about 11,500 fans.
