Here are the clemency options available for Governor Parson concerning Eric DeValkenaere

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There has been considerable talk about a pardon from Governor Parson in the Eric DeValkenaere case.

DeValkenaere is a former KCPD detective who was convicted of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Cameron Lamb.

The case has received intense media attention.

DeValkenaere’s parents have written the governor’s office.

A spokesperson for the office acknowledges requests continue to pour in.

At this time, Mr. DeValkenaere has not submitted an official application for clemency through the Missouri Parole Board. Our office has received numerous calls and requests for a pardon on Mr. DeValkanaere’s behalf.

KCTV5 connected with numerous lawyers about the pardon process. All agree an official application is not needed under Missouri law but is often part of the process.

The simple one-page document through the Department of Corrections is generally submitted with letters and legal briefs giving the governor’s office more insight about the case.

Under Missouri law, the governor has the power to pardon anyone for any reason except in cases of treason or impeachment.

There are also different options.

A pardon means the conviction remains on the record but a person is forgiven and all rights are restored, like voting. It can happen while a person is in prison or after they are released. For practical purposes, it’s like the arrest and conviction never happened- only a court record remains.

A commutation can be full or partial. A commutation can free or person or change the punishment to something like house arrest. The record remains and so do the effects of a criminal conviction.

A reprieve is considered a pause button- that’s more commonly done in death penalty cases where a Governor could decide to stay an execution.

An expungement can only happen through a judge. That’s where a conviction is completely erased from all records. That’s been done in wrongful convictions where a person was later found innocent by a judge.

Cameron Lamb’s family and supporters openly urged people to contact the governor’s office to fight any potential pardon.

