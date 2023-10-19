Aging & Style
Former Grain Valley police officer indicted on child sex crimes

A former Grain Valley police officer was charged with nine felony sex crimes in relation to sex with a juvenile.(KCTV5)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (KCTV) - A federal grand jury indicted a former Grain Valley police officer Tuesday on charges related to the sexual exploitation of a child.

The former officer, 27-year-old August Gildehaus, was charged in a three-count indictment returned under seal. The indictment was unsealed Thursday and made public after his arrest and court appearance.

Gildehaus was charged by Jackson County prosecutors in April with multiple felony counts following an investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. He was a Grain Valley Police officer at the time of his alleged offenses but is no longer a city employee.

KCTV reported in April that the Grain Valley police chief request an MSHP investigation on March 6 in an attempt to look into allegations of sexual contact with a juvenile. At the time, Investigators said the child knew the officer by an alias.

The child’s relatives found a photo on the Grain Valley Police Department’s Facebook page that the child identified as the officer they were meeting with. MSHP investigators identified Gildehaus as the suspect.

Investigators said the child reported that the officer knew they were under the age of 17 and they met using online chat platforms Omegle and Discord.

The federal indictment charges Gildehaus with one count of enticing a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity between Aug. 1, 2022, and March 6, 2023; one count of producing child pornography on Aug. 19, 2022; and one count of attempting to distribute child pornography on Sept. 6, 2022.

Previous coverage: Grain Valley officer faces multiple felony charges following child sexual abuse investigation

