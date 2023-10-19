FIRST WARN FORECAST: Seasonable Thursday with warmer weather expected this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure remains out west near the four corners, allowing us to keep to a steady northwesterly wind with gusts up to 20 mph today. Temperatures remain near average in the upper 60s. Still, a new front re-develops out west and to the north, which will aid in bringing a southerly flow in by tomorrow and increase temperature back to the lower and middle 70s. We will see an opportunity for wet weather from this front by the end of the weekend. Currently model data is not lining up for high chances of wet weather and for now, a 20% rain chance is likely. We keep the small rain chains through Monday and Tuesday with a much better front and low-pressure system that tracks in from the southwest by midweek Wednesday. Rain chances at this time will increase to 30% for Wednesday. However, we still have plenty of time between now and then to adjust our rain chances accordingly with new data from the atmosphere. during this time, temperatures will fluctuate from the upper 60s to the middle 70s keeping us bouncing between long sleeves and T-shirts.

To get the latest weather updates sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 Weather app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.