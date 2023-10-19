Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Dry and comfortable weekend with rain possible next week

By Warren Sears
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

What a beautiful Thursday afternoon we had! Temperatures made it to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Expect a quiet and comfortable evening, with clear skies taking over overnight. Lows early Friday will dip to the upper 40s. I am expecting a much warmer Friday. Highs will make a run at the mid-70s, which puts us 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year. It will be a quiet day as well with plenty of sun and a light northwest breeze. Friday evening plans look great. Temperatures will be right around 70 at kickoff for local high school football games.

Saturday stays dry with lower 70s. Sunday does look a touch cooler with mid to upper 60s. Chiefs kickoff around 3:25 p.m., so temperatures wise it will be pleasant. We are watching a small chance at a few light showers for the second half of Sunday. Confidence is low right now, but it is something we are keeping a close eye on. Temperatures next week stay mighty pleasant in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Some of our model guidance is pointing to better rain chances in the middle of the week, so we will see how the data evolves as we get a bit closer.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with wide receiver Mecole...
The Jet’s return: Chiefs trade late-round pick for Hardman
FILE: City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrate after...
Mahomes, Kelce become owners in F1 team
Donna Kelce greets her sons, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, left, and Kansas City...
‘This is a terrifying conversation’: Kelce brothers talk Taylor Swift, Ed Kelce
The Reserve at Lenexa Apartments, October 17, 2023
22 people displaced, firefighter injured following overnight Lenexa apartment fire
Woman identified, found on sidewalk as KCPD investigates homicide near 65th and Paseo

Latest News

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Dry and comfortable weekend with rain possible next week
Runners Forecast
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Seasonable Thursday with warmer weather expected this weekend
Seasonable Thursday with warmer weather expected this weekend.
Seasonable Thursday with warmer weather expected this weekend
A weak cold front brought a few showers through the region Wednesday afternoon, it also dropped...
First Warn 5 Weather Forecast, 10/18