FIRST WARN FORECAST: Dry and comfortable weekend with rain possible next week

What a beautiful Thursday afternoon we had! Temperatures made it to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Expect a quiet and comfortable evening, with clear skies taking over overnight. Lows early Friday will dip to the upper 40s. I am expecting a much warmer Friday. Highs will make a run at the mid-70s, which puts us 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year. It will be a quiet day as well with plenty of sun and a light northwest breeze. Friday evening plans look great. Temperatures will be right around 70 at kickoff for local high school football games.

Saturday stays dry with lower 70s. Sunday does look a touch cooler with mid to upper 60s. Chiefs kickoff around 3:25 p.m., so temperatures wise it will be pleasant. We are watching a small chance at a few light showers for the second half of Sunday. Confidence is low right now, but it is something we are keeping a close eye on. Temperatures next week stay mighty pleasant in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Some of our model guidance is pointing to better rain chances in the middle of the week, so we will see how the data evolves as we get a bit closer.

