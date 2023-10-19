Aging & Style
Final selection of 100 artists announced for Parade of Hearts 2024

FILE — The 100 artists selected for Parade of Hearts 2024 were notified of their selection...
FILE — The 100 artists selected for Parade of Hearts 2024 were notified of their selection Thursday.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a limited 2023 season, Parade of Hearts is set to return next year.

The organization announced that 100 artists have been selected to design the famous hearts for 2024. The artists were to be contacted Thursday morning of their selection, and how they will be given a $2,000 stipend plus marketing benefits in association with the project.

“More than 475 unique submissions were received for consideration this year,” says Jenn Nussbeck, Executive Director for Parade of Hearts. “Our artists to date have done such incredible work and we’ve been honored to bring their designs to life. We are equally thrilled with these finalists for 2024 and can’t wait for Kansas City to see them.”

Regional distribution of the artworks is set to take place in Spring 2024.

Artists chosen for Parade of Hearts 2024.
Artists chosen for Parade of Hearts 2024.(Parade of Hearts)
The artists for Parade of Hearts 2024.
The artists for Parade of Hearts 2024.(Parade of Hearts)
The artists for Parade of Hearts 2024.
The artists for Parade of Hearts 2024.(Parade of Hearts)
The artists for Parade of Hearts 2024.
The artists for Parade of Hearts 2024.(Parade of Hearts)

