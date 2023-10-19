Aging & Style
Downtown Kansas City goes purple honoring domestic violence awareness

Downtown Kansas City goes purple honoring domestic violence awareness
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and as a way to show support, buildings in downtown Kansas City will light up purple Thursday night.

One organization that works with survivors of domestic violence, Newhouse, handed out 500 individual light bulbs as a part of the campaign. The goal is for people in the community to take pictures of the bulbs and share them on social media.

“Whether it be a lightbulb or a giant building downtown, we want them to feel seen and feel hopeful to realize they are worth it,” Rachel Hodgson with Newhouse Domestic Violence Shelter said.

Last year in Kansas City, the city-wide hotline received 21,422 calls for help and 20,996 requests for help went unmet.

“It can feel impossible to leave the situation, it’s not easy,” Hodgson said. “We want you to know you are worth it, you are worth leaving the situation and creating a life you deserve.”

If you or a loved one needs help, the Newhouse hotline (816-471-5800) is open 24/7.

