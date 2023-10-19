Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Cybersecurity expert explains issues facing Kansas courts as they remain offline

Cybersecurity expert explains issues facing Kansas courts as they remain offline
Cybersecurity expert explains issues facing Kansas courts as they remain offline
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Online systems for the Kansas Judicial Branch remain offline following an unspecified security incident last week.

”I.T. outages and system outages can be caused for a variety of different reasons. So until these institutions come forth and say this is exactly what it is, it’s tough to know for sure,” said Justin Fimlaid, CEO of NuHarbor Security.

Fimlaid is a cybersecurity expert who says the court could be dealing with a cyber attack.

“We come across them often. Nowadays they’re commonplace within the government sector, and at some point in the course of state, local governments, it’s a risk that all entities will face at one time or another.”

Fimlaid said when an institution’s systems are compromised, it must address three issues.

“First and foremost is restoration of systems. We need to get these institutions and organizations back online so that they can keep delivering the service or software that they do. The second part is re mediating and potentially removing any threat actors that might exist within the system. Because ideally we want to get them out of the system. and then third, usually, is sometime of negotiation process that occurs with threat actors.”

Fimlaid described why it make take some time for the court to get back online.

“For people that might not be familiar with ransomware, the best analogy that I could draw is saying you’re outside of your house trying to fix a water leak, but you’re locked out. And until you can figure out how to get into the house, you actually can’t triage or figure out what’s causing the water leak. So step one is you have to figure out how to get in, so you can get to the source of the issue and figure out what’s going on.”

The Topeka Municipal Court announced it would be closed through at least Friday due to its own security issue. It is unknown whether the two situations are related.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with wide receiver Mecole...
The Jet’s return: Chiefs trade late-round pick for Hardman
FILE: City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrate after...
Mahomes, Kelce become owners in F1 team
The Reserve at Lenexa Apartments, October 17, 2023
22 people displaced, firefighter injured following overnight Lenexa apartment fire
Donna Kelce greets her sons, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, left, and Kansas City...
‘This is a terrifying conversation’: Kelce brothers talk Taylor Swift, Ed Kelce
Woman identified, found on sidewalk as KCPD investigates homicide near 65th and Paseo

Latest News

Shine a Light on DV with Newhouse
Downtown Kansas City goes purple honoring domestic violence awareness
Downtown Kansas City goes purple honoring domestic violence awareness
Downtown Kansas City goes purple honoring domestic violence awareness
FILE — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a road rage incident in Liberty.
One injured in Liberty road rage shooting, highway patrol asking for info
KC Current announce name for new stadium
The KC Current's stadium capacity will be 11,500.
Kansas City Current announce name for new soccer stadium