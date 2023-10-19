Children without insurance have better chances getting Covid vaccine rather than children with insurance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine for children between 6-months-old and 2-years-old has not been smooth in Missouri or Kansas, but it’s also been odd.

Children without health insurance actually have a better chance at getting the shot, because the vaccines for children program has made them available.

The Johnson County Health Department has ordered shots for children with health insurance, but they haven’t arrived yet.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the shots for children 6-months and older around a month ago, and that’s the same time Andrew Peck began looking for the vaccine for his son, A.J.

“I’ve talked to roughly between the pharmacies, the pediatric clinics and the health department’s roughly 10 different agencies,” Peck said. “As a parent, as a physician, it’s not easy to navigate at all.”

Peck is an anesthesiologist with North Kansas City Hospital, and he knows he has a greater risk to bring the illness home with him.

Peck has called different health departments, but he kept getting the same answer, the vaccine isn’t available for children with health insurance. Finally he found the Moderna vaccine available at University Health Truman Medical Center and the Pfizer vaccine available at the Kansas City Health Department.

Currently CVS offers shots to children older than two, and Walgreens cutoff is 3-years-old.

“I want all the parents out there with kids older than six months that are struggling to get a vaccine who want a vaccine that are insured to be able to find where to get it,” Peck said.

