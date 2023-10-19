Audit finds data entry error led to Douglas Co. Jail phone system blunder

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - An audit of the Douglas Co. Jail phone system has found that a data entry error led to incorrectly recording privileged phone calls between attorneys and clients that were accidentally accessed.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday. Oct. 18, at the end of an audit of the jail’s phone system, that seven phone calls since 2020 were accessed or opened but should never have been recorded due to attorney-client privilege.

Of the seven opened calls, the Sheriff’s Office said the individual who accessed the call either quit listening once they found an attorney was on the line or did not listen at all. As part of the audit, this was able to be verified by viewing the percentage of the recorded call that was accessed. Measures have been taken to notify attorneys whose numbers were not properly set to not record calls.

The audit found a total of 1,520 calls among 22 attorneys had been improperly recorded in the system since 2010. However, only seven of those - 0.5% - were accessed. All attorney phone numbers have now been properly identified in the system and privileged conversations will no longer be recorded. This also bars access to previously recorded conversations. The error was found to have happened sporadically.

The audit was agreed to on Sept. 14, after three initial calls in the jail’s phone system were originally found. A data entry error led to the incorrect settings on certain numbers provided by defense attorneys.

“Conversations between an attorney and client are constitutionally protected. We discovered a mistake that put those protections at risk, but through this audit, we have worked swiftly and with prosecutors to rectify it and implement protections to correct it from occurring in the future,” Sheriff Jay Armbrister said. “The public can also see we did not find any malicious intent or prejudice to any party as those who accessed the seven calls terminated listening once they realized an attorney was on the line.”

The Sheriff’s Office said it worked with ICSolutions to complete the audit and identify the number of privileged calls that were recorded. The pair have worked together since 2004 as the company provides phone and video communication services to those in custody.

“We have reviewed the audit report completed by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office,” Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez said. “Only two privileged calls were accessed by members of this office. We have determined that both instances were inadvertent, and members of this office acted appropriately in immediately disconnecting the calls. We support the decision of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a prompt audit and to institute additional safeguards to protect the confidentiality of privileged communications.”

Specifically, the audit found that a total of 10,399 phone numbers were logged in the jail account. Of those, 29 phone numbers were incorrectly set to record conversations. Those 29 numbers belonged to 22 attorneys as some use more than one number to call the jail.

The Sheriff’s Office said that those 22 attorneys made 1,520 calls that were incorrectly recorded. However, 961 of those never connected so there was no content. Meanwhile, seven of those calls were accessed by the Sheriff’s Office or staff from the District Attorney’s Office.

Based on the small percentage of calls listened to, the Sheriff’s Office said it is confident that training on attorney-client privilege did kick in for those who unknowingly accessed the call.

Meanwhile, officials noted that the data entry error that caused the error was a mistake and measures have been enacted to fix the problem and safeguard future calls. All attorneys affected have also been notified. A training manual is in the development process on how to correctly enter numbers in the system to include reminders to verify with defense attorneys they have included all possible phone numbers they may need to contact clients with.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that formal training has and will continue to stress the importance of protecting privileged communications.

