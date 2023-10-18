Aging & Style
Woman found on sidewalk as KCPD investigates homicide near 65th and Paseo

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department responded to a homicide in the area of 65th and Paseo Tuesday night.

Police said they were dispatched to the area just before 9 p.m. Tuesday on a reported medical nature unknown call.

When they arrived they found an adult woman laying on the sidewalk suffering from bodily trauma. Officers weren’t able to detect any signs of life and EMS pronounced the victim dead when they arrived on scene.

KCPD said the circumstances leading up to the homicide were unknown but no one is in custody at this time.

“We have no reason to believe there is an immediate risk to the public,” a KCPD spokesperson said Tuesday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information develops.

