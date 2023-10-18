Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

WATCH: Fan tackled hard by security guard on field during Phillies game

A Phillies fan was hit hard by a security guard, who tackled him as he ran on the field.
A Phillies fan was hit hard by a security guard, who tackled him as he ran on the field.(TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (Gray News/TMX) – A Philadelphia Phillies fan had to walk off Citizens Bank Park feeling pretty sore after he was tackled hard by a security guard.

The trespasser was captured on video being taken down after the Phillies won 10-0 against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series Tuesday night.

The fan appeared to get out on the grass somewhere in left field and ran through the outfield and past members of the Phillies’ bullpen walking toward the dugout.

As he ran from security on the left side of the field, one guard headed him off from the right field and blindsided him with a tackle, knocking him to the ground and putting an end to his run.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report

Most Read

5-year-old Zoey Felix was raped and murdered in Topeka, Kansas. Now, a 25-year-old man faces...
DCF received 9 reports involving 5-year-old Zoey Felix prior to her death, per case summary
FILE - Eric DeValkenaere, a Kansas City, Mo., police detective, who shot and killed Cameron...
Former KCPD officer’s conviction in killing of Cameron Lamb upheld, taken into custody
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell (81) celebrates after scoring as teammates Noah Gray...
Chiefs Kingdom welcomes half a million new fans, more than any other NFL team
Traffic backups on north and southbound I-35.
Two in custody after police respond to fatal shooting; pursuit ends on I-35
Starlight Theatre announced it has launched a $40 million capital campaign that will include a...
Starlight Theatre announces new campaign will bring canopy, facility renovations

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump comments as he briefly exits the courtroom in his civil business...
Woman arrested after trying to get close to Trump at New York trial; she says she’s a supporter
In this photo provided by the Innocence Project of Florida, Leonard Allen Cure poses from the...
Georgia sheriff releases body camera video of traffic stop in which deputy killed exonerated man
FILE - In this April 1, 2020, file photo, several dozen Delta Air Lines jets are parked at...
Delta Air Lines scales back changes to its loyalty program after a revolt by customers
A single-vehicle crash on the outer road of I-49 killed at least one person Wednesday evening.
Fatal crash on I-49: Cass County Sheriff, Missouri Highway Patrol investigating
A man sits outside his building which was destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Rafah refugee...
Israel will let Egypt deliver some aid to Gaza, as doctors struggle to treat hospital blast victims