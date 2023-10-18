Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Troopers: 7-year-old killed in crash, mother accused of driving impaired

FILE - Chasity Bliss was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.
FILE - Chasity Bliss was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.(KTTC)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKETON, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) – A 7-year-old girl was killed in a crash Tuesday, while troopers believe her mother was driving impaired.

Officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said 43-year-old Chasity Bliss was driving with her two young daughters in the backseat when she veered off the road, went over a driveway, hitting a utility pole and tree.

According to troopers, her vehicle landed in a field.

Bliss’ 7-year-old daughter was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and died, troopers said.

Her other daughter, who is 5 years old, was not injured.

Troopers say Bliss was impaired at the time of the crash and was arrested. She was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old Zoey Felix was raped and murdered in Topeka, Kansas. Now, a 25-year-old man faces...
DCF received 9 reports involving 5-year-old Zoey Felix prior to her death, per case summary
FILE - Eric DeValkenaere, a Kansas City, Mo., police detective, who shot and killed Cameron...
Former KCPD officer’s conviction in killing of Cameron Lamb upheld, taken into custody
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell (81) celebrates after scoring as teammates Noah Gray...
Chiefs Kingdom welcomes half a million new fans, more than any other NFL team
Traffic backups on north and southbound I-35.
Two in custody after police respond to fatal shooting; pursuit ends on I-35
Starlight Theatre announced it has launched a $40 million capital campaign that will include a...
Starlight Theatre announces new campaign will bring canopy, facility renovations

Latest News

Jackson County leaders, Cameron Lamb family praise decision to uphold former officer's conviction
Jackson County leaders, Cameron Lamb family praise decision to uphold former officer's conviction
Beth Holloway, Natalee Holloway's mother, speaks on Joran van der Sloot's confession that he...
Natalee Holloway's mother: Van der Sloot confessed
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens after he was not successful in the first ballot, as...
GOP’s Jim Jordan fails again to win vote to become House speaker as colleagues seek options
Former President Donald Trump comments as he briefly exits the courtroom in his civil business...
Donald Trump told to keep volume down after getting animated at New York civil fraud trial
Former KCPD officer Eric DeValkenaere was taken into custody in the Platte County Detention...
Convicted KCPD detective files for appeal bond, Missouri AG’s office does not oppose