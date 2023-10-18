Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Topeka woman charged with felony murder in connection with 4-year-old daughter’s death

Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay said Mariann Belair, 24, of Topeka, will be...
Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay said Mariann Belair, 24, of Topeka, will be charged with felony murder, aggravated endangering of a child and distribution of methamphetamine.(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman will be charged with felony murder in connection with the shooting death of her 4-year-old.

Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay said Mariann Belair, 24, of Topeka, will be charged with the following:

  • Felony Murder
  • Aggravated endangering of a child
  • Distribution of methamphetamine

Topeka Police Department said Belair was arrested in connection to the death of Lawrencia Perez-Belair, 4, of Topeka, who was found shot and killed on Saturday, Oct. 14. Topeka Police Department said they responded to the 400 block of NE Grattan St. with reports of the incident.

The child was taken to a local hospital where she later died from injuries.

A Shawnee County Court heard from Belair via video link from the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on Monday, Oct. 16. Her bond was set at $1 million and a court appearance was set for Jan. 11.

During the hearing, Belair also requested a court-appointed attorney.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old Zoey Felix was raped and murdered in Topeka, Kansas. Now, a 25-year-old man faces...
DCF received 9 reports involving 5-year-old Zoey Felix prior to her death, per case summary
FILE - Eric DeValkenaere, a Kansas City, Mo., police detective, who shot and killed Cameron...
Former KCPD officer’s conviction in killing of Cameron Lamb upheld, taken into custody
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell (81) celebrates after scoring as teammates Noah Gray...
Chiefs Kingdom welcomes half a million new fans, more than any other NFL team
Traffic backups on north and southbound I-35.
Two in custody after police respond to fatal shooting; pursuit ends on I-35
FILE: City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrate after...
Mahomes, Kelce become owners in F1 team

Latest News

“I have had experiences with some other pharmacies where maybe things haven’t been counted...
Patients flock to local pharmacies amidst looming CVS, Walgreens walk-outs
Patients flock to local pharmacies amidst CVS, Walgreens walk-outs
The family of Cameron Lamb and civil rights groups are reacting to the Missouri Court of...
Cameron Lamb's family speaks out
A fire at the Reserve at Lenexa Apartment complex has displaced residents living in 22...
Lenexa apartment fire leaves dozens of residents displaced
A fire at the Reserve at Lenexa Apartment complex has displaced residents living in 22...
Lenexa apartment fire displaces dozens of people