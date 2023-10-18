Tigers, Wildcats make appearances on midseason AP All-America Team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - At the midway point of the 2023 college football season, a few Tigers and a Wildcat are a part of the midseason AP All-America Teams.

The Associated Press named its first and second team midseason All-Americans on Wednesday and the list included three members of Eli Drinkwitz’s Missouri team and one Kansas State Wildcat.

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden, who has the third-most receiving yards in the nation, and defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine were named to the First Team along with K-State guard Cooper Beebe.

Mizzou offensive tackle Javon Foster was named to the second team. He was one of five sixth-year players selected to the team.

