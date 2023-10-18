Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Tigers, Wildcats make appearances on midseason AP All-America Team

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) celebrates a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the...
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) celebrates a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(George Walker IV | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - At the midway point of the 2023 college football season, a few Tigers and a Wildcat are a part of the midseason AP All-America Teams.

The Associated Press named its first and second team midseason All-Americans on Wednesday and the list included three members of Eli Drinkwitz’s Missouri team and one Kansas State Wildcat.

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden, who has the third-most receiving yards in the nation, and defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine were named to the First Team along with K-State guard Cooper Beebe.

Mizzou offensive tackle Javon Foster was named to the second team. He was one of five sixth-year players selected to the team.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old Zoey Felix was raped and murdered in Topeka, Kansas. Now, a 25-year-old man faces...
DCF received 9 reports involving 5-year-old Zoey Felix prior to her death, per case summary
FILE - Eric DeValkenaere, a Kansas City, Mo., police detective, who shot and killed Cameron...
Former KCPD officer’s conviction in killing of Cameron Lamb upheld, taken into custody
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell (81) celebrates after scoring as teammates Noah Gray...
Chiefs Kingdom welcomes half a million new fans, more than any other NFL team
Traffic backups on north and southbound I-35.
Two in custody after police respond to fatal shooting; pursuit ends on I-35
Starlight Theatre announced it has launched a $40 million capital campaign that will include a...
Starlight Theatre announces new campaign will bring canopy, facility renovations

Latest News

Kansas State coach Jerome Tang addresses the media during the NCAA college Big 12 men's...
After successful first year, Tang says K-State has resources in place to win big
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with wide receiver Mecole...
The Jet’s return: Chiefs trade late-round pick for Hardman
Talon Teague, 16, has been preparing for the world’s biggest stage in the heart of Kansas City,...
Two Kansas City wheelchair rugby players competing for Team USA
Two Kansas City wheelchair rugby players competing for Team USA