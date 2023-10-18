‘This is a terrifying conversation’: Kelce brothers talk Taylor Swift, Ed Kelce

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Traylor frenzy appears to be winding down as the newness of the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce matchup fades.

In the early stages of their relationship, Kelce was more open. He was very public about his interest in meeting Swift and, after she attended a Chiefs-Bears game at Arrowhead Stadium, openly praised her.

Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy. I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light. On top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans of course. We script it all ladies and gentlemen. It was just impressive.

Following that game, however, Kelce spoke on the New Heights podcast about the increased paparazzi outside his home and his desire to keep the internal workings of their relationship more private.

“So everything moving forward,” Kelce said, “I think talking about sports and saying ‘alright now’ will have to be kind of where I keep it.”

On the October 18 episode of New Heights, the brothers briefly discussed Swift’s third appearance at a Chiefs game.

“If you [were] watching the game, you saw something momentous happen,” Jason said.

“Momentous,” Travis agreed. That ‘momentous’ occasion was their father, Ed Kelce, speaking with Swift for the first time.

“He shouldn’t be talking to Taylor Swift,” Jason joked. “If you see Dad talking to someone and you can’t hear what’s happening, who knows where that conversation is going.”

Earlier in the episode, Jason asked Travis if he felt like “one of the team” with the security guards when he and Swift go out in public.

“I feel like whenever I’m on a date, I’m always having the sense of, like, I’m a man in this situation and I- I’m protective for sure,” Travis responded. “You always kind of have that feeling or that self-awareness, I guess.”

There’s currently no word on whether Swift will be in Kansas City this Sunday to watch the Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers.

