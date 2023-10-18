Aging & Style
“Stand for justice”: Cameron Lamb’s family reacts to DeValkanaere ruling

The family of Cameron Lamb and civil rights groups are reacting to the Missouri Court of Appeal’s decision against a former KCPD detective.(Nydja Hood, KCTV5 MMJ)
By Nydja Hood
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The family of Cameron Lamb and civil rights groups are reacting to the Missouri Court of Appeal’s decision against a former KCPD detective. Eric DeValkanaere turned himself into the Platte County jail Tuesday after losing his appeal.

Wednesday morning, he filed a bond appeal that has to be approved by a judge, but the Attorney General will not block it. That means DeValkanaere could be released from jail. His convictions are for second degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal actions. It’s for the fatal shooting of Cameron Lamb that happened in 2019.

According to first-district-at-large legislator Jalen Anderson, Jackson County is the first government to pass a resolution urging the governor not to issue a pardon for detective Eric DeValkanaere. He along with other community leaders and activists are calling on the public and other leaders to join the fight to keep him behind bars.

Do not pardon a killer. Do not pardon those who are connected politically. Stand for justice. Stand for what is right

Jalen Anderson, First-district-at-large Legislator

Anderson expressed his gratitude for the court of appeals in their decision to uphold DeValkanere’s conviction. However, Jackson County leaders say the fight for justice isn’t over.

“I wanna draw attention that politically connected institutions, politically connected individuals, are driving a political process that if not the Supreme Court overturns, that the governor may pardon. That is not the justice system that founding fathers created for us,” said first district legislator Manny Abarca.

They, alongside local activists and Lamb’s family are making a call to action. They’re asking both elected officials and members of the public to call the Governor’s office, asking him to not pardon DeValkanaere.

“Governor Parson, Cameron Lamb was my one and only son. He was a son who was loved by all who knew him. He was a great father to three young sons,” said Cameron Lamb’s mother Laurie Bey.

In a press conference Wednesday, Lamb’s mother remembered that fateful day on December 3,2019 when her son’s life was taken.

“He was outside doing what he loved to do, his passion for fixing cars, repairing cars, he was in the backyard. That would be the last time that I would hear him say, ‘Hey what’s up mama,” she said.

Previous Coverage: Former KC detective DeValkenaere’s appeal was denied. What’s next in the case?

Lamb’s mother Laurie and stepfather Akil explain although there’s nothing that can be done to bring their son back, they want to see DeValkanaere held accountable for his actions.

“He’s being held accountable true enough, but how can you equate that with justice just because he got a couple years for going there and murdering my son, and snatching the life out of him, no that ain’t no justice,” said Akil Bey.

Lamb’s family says they plan to contact the Governor’s office as part of the collective effort to prevent DeValkanaere from being pardoned.

