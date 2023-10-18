Reinvigorated Bill Self ready for next challenge leading No. 1 Jayhawks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A week after his program moved past a six-year investigation into alleged infractions relatively unscathed, Kansas head coach Bill Self appeared before a hoard of reporters at Big 12 Media Days with a smile on his face and some fire in his belly.

Self’s Jayhawks enter the 2023-24 season as the No. 1 ranked program in the country, according to the AP Poll released Monday. They were also picked to finish first in the preseason Big 12 Poll, and have the conference’s Preseason Player of the Year and reigning Defensive Player of the Year in Hunter Dickinson and Dajuan Harris.

“I don’t know how Kansas fans really feel but I feel like there’s a fricking urgency to win every year,” Self said of the expectations put on his team.

After the previous three seasons in which the Jayhawks were preseason No. 1 -- all under Self -- KU has not advanced past the second round of the NCAA Tournament, a trend Self said he’s hoping to change.

“In the years that we had (been preseason No. 1), we’ve had good years, but they haven’t finished great,” he said. “I’m certainly hopeful that we can change that trend.”

Self covered a wide range of topics about KU’s expectations on the court, his health and more. Here’s a notebook on his comments:

Self’s health

In March, Self missed the Big 12 and NCAA Tournament games played by the Jayhawks due to a heart issue that required hospitalization. Self said during the offseason he believed he would’ve had a chance to coach the team if it had advanced to the second weekend of the tournament, but didn’t after they were eliminated by Arkansas in the second round.

On Wednesday, Self said the March health scare recommitted him to his job and made him more sure about his career.

“I never thought I was in a situation where it could go a really bad direction,” Self admitted. “But I also didn’t know that I didn’t feel bad until I started to feel bad. It was a wake-up call and it’s probably best for me that it happened, but obviously the timing sucked.

“I feel better now and certainly realize that I really enjoy what I do maybe even more so than if I hadn’t have gone through it.”

While his heart is feeling better, Self’s ribs aren’t. The Kansas coach said he broke a few ribs attempting to chase his grandchildren around Allen Fieldhouse before Late Night in the Phog.

“One of the least athletic moves of my life,” Self called it, “and certainly the definition of feeling old.”

Dickinson’s dominance

Self expressed optimism that senior center Hunter Dickinson -- the league’s preseason player of the year -- is poised for a huge season in his debut with the Jayhawks.

“He is, I would say, the most skilled and most talented offensive player that I’ve had from a center type standpoint offensively,” Self said. “There’s a lot of things he’s got to get a lot better at defensively and guarding ball screens and protecting the rim or the paint. He’s got to become much better to become whole.

“But from a shooting, aggressiveness, passing, playing out of doubles, he is as advanced as anybody I’ve ever been around, and he is without question the most equipped to have a big year for a first-year player.”

Ten seasons ago, Self had another talented first-year big man in highly-touted freshman Joel Embiid.

Missing the 2022 tournament

In one of the more revealing moments of Self’s smaller gathering with the media, he confirmed to reporters a previous report that he’d offered to sit out the 2022 NCAA Tournament. That news was first reported by Mike Vernon.

“What was reported was accurate,” Self said of the potential that he could’ve missed an NCAA Tournament run that turned into his second national title at KU. “I was at the point where I would’ve done just about anything to get it over with for the protection of our players and the future not knowing the process or trusting the process.”

Vernon reported that Self made the offer to miss the 2022 tournament following meetings in Indianapolis late in January 2022. After returning from the meetings, Self’s KU squad was embarrassed in a 19-point home loss to Kentucky.

“That was done the week that my father passed,” Self said. “And I know my dad told me, ‘whatever you do, get this behind you.’ So there were some things going on with that, that probably influenced it and we had a good team but I didn’t think we were that good.”

Self said in hindsight he’s glad he didn’t -- or wasn’t allowed -- to not coach during that tournament, which concluded with the largest comeback in NCAA title game history.

“It would’ve been bad for the present players, obviously,” Self said, “and looking back now it would’ve been a disaster. But that would’ve been the only reason why. It wasn’t an admission of guilt, it was just to try to move it forward.”

Big 12 strength

The Big 12 added BYU, Houston, Cincinnati and UCF this off-season and next off-season will replace Texas and Oklahoma with Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah. Self said the moves this summer from Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark have strengthened the league and given it stability.

“I don’t think anybody will be afraid of anybody. The league is great,” Self said. “It’s going to be unique in that I think our league is in the best position we could be in, period, in today’s landscape of college athletics.”

While acknowledging the better position the league is in after off-season’s of doubt and uncertainty, Self said he’ll miss the double round robin.

“But I think from the purity of the league and crowning a true champion, playing each other twice, the round robin and things like that, I think we have lost a little bit in that regard in natural rivals that we play home and home.”

Back on the recruiting trail

For the multiple years that Kansas was under investigation, Self said the Jayhawks rarely were involved or had chances to recruit top-20 prospects. But with the IARP investigation in the past, Self said it’s time to kick it up a notch.

“We’ve had great success and we’ve had unbelievable players and we’ve had great maturity,” Self said, “but there have been things that have fallen right. But that opportunity of operating with a free mind is something that hadn’t existed.”

Still, in the past two seasons, Kansas has been an NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed. Now, he said recruiting should get better again.

“Now it’s time to go for the throat,” Self said. “We went through four years of time where I don’t think we recruited a top 20 player. Fortunately for us, the guys that we’ve recruited have turned out to be better than those guys in many ways, whether it be Ochai (Agbaji), (Christian Braun), or Jalen (Wilson), or whatever.

“I think the opportunity now to actually go for it I think is back where it was prior to when all this went down,” Self said, “and I’m really excited about that.”

Kansas begins it season on Nov. 6 with a home contest against North Carolina Central.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.