Park Hill South football forfeits first seven games of season due to ineligible player

FILE — Park Hill South becomes the third football program in the area to forfeit wins due to an...
FILE — Park Hill South becomes the third football program in the area to forfeit wins due to an indelible player.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Park Hill South Panthers have played eight football games this season. They had just one victory, their first football game of the season against Columbia Rock Bridge, but it has been wiped off the ledger due to forfeit.

The school released a statement saying that the football team had fielded an ineligible player, and so all of the games in which that player competed — seven — have been forfeited.

“We want to be very clear that this mistake occurred at the administrative level, unbeknownst to our coaching staff or team,” school principal Kerrie Herren said in a statement. “We take full responsibility for this misstep and have ensured that we are following remedial guidance from MSHSAA moving forward. We have corrected the process through which the mistake was made.”

School officials indicated the error was self-reported to the Missouri State High School Athletic Association a week ago, and the MSHSAA relayed to Park Hill South that it had to forfeit those initial seven games.

Earlier this season, Grandview High School’s football team had to forfeit three wins due to an ineligible player, and Lincoln College Prep had to do the same for five victories.

“This is not representative of our program, and we are sincerely sorry for this mistake. Our focus will be on supporting our student-athletes and our coaching staff as we move forward,” Herren stated. “This does not diminish the dedication, work ethic and commitment of our team and program. We continue to be proud of our football environment and we thank you for your support of our community.”

Park Hill South takes on Lee’s Summit in its regular-season finale on Friday.

