Man pleads guilty to 2019 murder in Overland Park

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A second man has pleaded guilty in the death of Benjamin Workman-Greco.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said Alan Michael Hicks pled guilty Monday to second-degree reckless murder, aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery in Workman-Greco’s death.

Hicks is set to be sentenced on Dec. 5, 2023.

In April, Raymond Traevon Cherry was sentenced for first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, and firearm possession by a felon.

According to previous reporting by KCTV, Workman-Greco was killed on Jan. 23, 2019, in an Overland Park apartment he’d moved into roughly two weeks earlier.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.