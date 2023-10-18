Aging & Style
Kansas and Kansas State tip-off Big 12 media days

Kansas and Kansas State tip-off Big 12 media days.
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The official start to the college basketball season is just weeks away and before it gets underway, the best of the Big 12 are speaking at the podium.

All 14 head coaches that represent the Big 12 will speak during the annual media day, seven in the morning session and seven during the afternoon session.

Schedule:

9:10 a.m. Jerome Tang - Kansas State

9:25 a.m. Wes Miller - Cincinnati

9:40 a.m. Mike Boynton - Oklahoma State

9:55 a.m. Johnny Dawkins - Central Florida

10:10 a.m. Mark Pope - BYU

10:25 a.m. T.J. Otzelberger - Iowa State

10:40 a.m. Scott Drew - Baylor

1:30 p.m. Kelvin Sampson - Houston

2 p.m. Josh Eilert - West Virginia

2:15 p.m. Rodney Terry - Texas

2:30 p.m. Jamie Dixon - TCU

2:45 p.m. Porter Moser - Oklahoma

3 p.m. Grant McCasland - Texas Tech

3:15 p.m. Bill Self - Kansas

Kansas leads the way as the totop-rankedeam in the 2023 Big 12 preseason poll with 168 total points. K-State comes in at six with 106 total points. Kansas is also the AP poll top-ranked team in the country.

You can find more information on the upcoming season here.

READ MORE: KC Sports Commission touts ‘huge win’ as Big 12 expresses desire to keep tournament in KC

