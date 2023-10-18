Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

The Jet’s return: Chiefs trade late-round pick for Hardman

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with wide receiver Mecole...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) Hardman scored on a touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing a familiar face back.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chiefs agreed to terms on a trade with the New York Jets that brings back wide receiver Mecole Hardman after the speedy receiver departed in the offseason.

Hardman signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Jets but only played 28 offensive snaps and caught one pass for New York. His anticipated role with the Jets was filled by wide receiver Xavier Gipson, who scored a punt return touchdown in overtime for the Jets in their season-opener against the Buffalo Vills.

Schefter reported that Kansas City agreed to a deal that brings Hardman back along with a seventh-round pick in 2025 for a sixth-round pick for 2025.

In four seasons in Kansas City, Hardman caught 151 passes and totaled 2,088 receiving yards. He was only healthy for eight games last season but scored six touchdowns through the air and on the ground.

Hardman was selected in the second-round of the 2019 NFL Draft by Kansas City. The 5-foot-10, 187-pound wide receiver from Georgia was a part of both of Kansas City’s recent Super Bowl winning teams.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old Zoey Felix was raped and murdered in Topeka, Kansas. Now, a 25-year-old man faces...
DCF received 9 reports involving 5-year-old Zoey Felix prior to her death, per case summary
FILE - Eric DeValkenaere, a Kansas City, Mo., police detective, who shot and killed Cameron...
Former KCPD officer’s conviction in killing of Cameron Lamb upheld, taken into custody
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell (81) celebrates after scoring as teammates Noah Gray...
Chiefs Kingdom welcomes half a million new fans, more than any other NFL team
Traffic backups on north and southbound I-35.
Two in custody after police respond to fatal shooting; pursuit ends on I-35
Starlight Theatre announced it has launched a $40 million capital campaign that will include a...
Starlight Theatre announces new campaign will bring canopy, facility renovations

Latest News

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) celebrates a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the...
Tigers, Wildcats make appearances on midseason AP All-America Team
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang addresses the media during the NCAA college Big 12 men's...
After successful first year, Tang says K-State has resources in place to win big
Talon Teague, 16, has been preparing for the world’s biggest stage in the heart of Kansas City,...
Two Kansas City wheelchair rugby players competing for Team USA
Two Kansas City wheelchair rugby players competing for Team USA