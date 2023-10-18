I-35 crash seriously injures 3 women

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash in Clay County Monday night left three women with serious injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a crash on I-35 near mile marker 26 happened at 6:31 p.m. Monday. It involved a 2005 Acura and a 2015 Volkswagen.

Crash reports indicated that the 20-year-old driver of the Acura traveled off the southbound side of I-35 and crossed the center median and into oncoming lanes.

The Acura struck the Volkswagen on its passenger side before overturning and coming to rest on its top.

MSHP said the driver of the Acura, a woman from Holt, Missouri, was not wearing a seatbelt and was seriously injured in the crash. The 46-year-old female driver of the Volkswagen, from Cameron, Missouri, and a passenger were seriously injured. All three were taken to local hospitals.

