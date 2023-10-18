Former KC detective Devalkenaere’s appeal was denied. What’s next in the case?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The family of Cameron Lamb had to wait nearly four years to see the police detective who shot and killed him sent to jail. That happened on Tuesday after the Missouri Court of Appeals upheld his conviction for second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

Detective Eric DeValkeneare shot and killed Lamb on Dec. 3, 2019. He was indicted six months later. His bench trial began on Nov. 8, 2021. A judge found him guilty, but his legal team appealed to the Missouri Court of Appeals. That allowed him to stay out on what’s known as an appeal bond. On Tuesday, a three-judge panel with the appeals court affirmed the trial court conviction, and Chief Judge Gary D. Witt subsequently revoked the appeal bond.

It is not over yet, however. His legal team could file post-decision motions. Additionally, supporters of the now former detective have written to Missouri Governor Mike Parson seeking a pardon. His office said he is assessing but has made no decision.

DeValkeneare was booked into the Platte County Jail at 11:57 a.m. The booking log shows him in protective custody.

KCTV5 sat down with a professor at UMKC’s School of Law to discuss the next steps. Sean O’Brien was once the chief public defender for Jackson County and now teaches criminal law and criminal procedure.

The crime occurred in Jackson County, but O’Brien said Witt’s order revoking the appeal bond allowed him to surrender to any law enforcement officer. The six-year sentence ordered by the trial court judge remanded him to the custody of the Missouri Department of Correction, so the county jail is merely holding him to be transferred to the state. The first step, O’Brien said, would take him to a reception and diagnostic center.

“There’s one in St. Joseph and one in Fulton,” O’Brien explained. “They may do some tests and they’ll look at the pre-sentence investigation, which is a sealed document, you and I can’t see it, but they’ll look at it and they’ll decide what’s the most appropriate placement for him. It may take 30 to 90 days, and from there, they will then send him to the facility where he will be placed to begin serving his sentence.”

DeValkeneare’s legal team now has 15 days to file post-decision motions. They can move for a rehearing of the decision with the Missouri Court of Appeals. They can also move for transfer to the Missouri Supreme Court. KCTV5 emailed his legal team Tuesday to ask what they plan to do and has not yet received a reply.

“I imagine they will move for rehearing and then move for transfer to the Missouri Supreme Court,” O’Brien predicted. “They are very seldom successful. I’ve been practicing law in Missouri for 43 years, and I can probably count on one hand the number of times the Missouri Supreme Court has granted a motion for transfer.”

A pardon, O’Brien said, is possible with or without a formal petition for clemency. Lamb’s father, Aquil Bey, said he is confident that, if that happens, the U.S. Attorney will charge DeValkeneare in federal court.

O’Brien wouldn’t place odds on whether that would happen but said it is possible. It would not be considered double jeopardy because it’s a different jurisdiction. Federal cases typically need to involve crimes committed across state lines or matters of civil rights violations. In this case, the manslaughter conviction was based on a finding of recklessness, and the appeals court ruling tied that to a violation of the Fourth Amendment. Namely, the appeals court affirmed the circuit court’s judgement that DeValkenaere did not have probable cause or a warrant for search or arrest when going onto private property to confront Lamb.

“I can’t speak for the U.S. Attorney, obviously, but there is no legal prohibition against it,” said O’Brien, “and this opinion contains some findings that make it pretty clear that there’s a constitutional basis for federal prosecution for a civil rights violation.”

Lamb’s family plans to speak publicly Wednesday morning at a rally in front of the Jackson County Courthouse downtown along with civil rights leaders.

