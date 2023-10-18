Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FIRST WARN WEATHER: Cold front brings showers and breezy conditions Wednesday

Cold front brings showers and breezy conditions Wednesday.
By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A cold front will be sweeping through the area today bringing mostly cloudy skies and a band of rain. Some areas may be staying dry altogether, but I would have the rain jacket handy this afternoon.

Ahead of the front, winds will be breezy from the south, southwest from 10-20 mph, and gusts in the mid-30s. The line showers will enter the area this morning and continue to move south through lunchtime and this afternoon.

By evening, the showers will be out of the viewing area with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will slightly be affected on Thursday as they will be pushed down to the mid-60s.

By this weekend any outdoor activities look fantastic with the warm and quiet pattern continuing. Long-range models are hinting at the potential for shower activity late Sunday into Monday with a more potent storm by the middle of next week.

To get the latest weather updates sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 Weather app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old Zoey Felix was raped and murdered in Topeka, Kansas. Now, a 25-year-old man faces...
DCF received 9 reports involving 5-year-old Zoey Felix prior to her death, per case summary
FILE - Eric DeValkenaere, a Kansas City, Mo., police detective, who shot and killed Cameron...
Former KCPD officer’s conviction in killing of Cameron Lamb upheld, taken into custody
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell (81) celebrates after scoring as teammates Noah Gray...
Chiefs Kingdom welcomes half a million new fans, more than any other NFL team
Traffic backups on north and southbound I-35.
Two in custody after police respond to fatal shooting; pursuit ends on I-35
Starlight Theatre announced it has launched a $40 million capital campaign that will include a...
Starlight Theatre announces new campaign will bring canopy, facility renovations

Latest News

Cold front brings showers and breezy conditions Wednesday.
Cold front brings showers and breezy conditions Wednesday
First Warn Weather Forecast High Temperatures
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Cooler Thursday then warming up over the weekend
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Cooler Thursday then warming up over the weekend
Watches / Warnings
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Starting on the chilly side Tuesday, 70s back for the afternoon