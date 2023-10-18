FIRST WARN WEATHER: Cold front brings showers and breezy conditions Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A cold front will be sweeping through the area today bringing mostly cloudy skies and a band of rain. Some areas may be staying dry altogether, but I would have the rain jacket handy this afternoon.

Ahead of the front, winds will be breezy from the south, southwest from 10-20 mph, and gusts in the mid-30s. The line showers will enter the area this morning and continue to move south through lunchtime and this afternoon.

By evening, the showers will be out of the viewing area with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will slightly be affected on Thursday as they will be pushed down to the mid-60s.

By this weekend any outdoor activities look fantastic with the warm and quiet pattern continuing. Long-range models are hinting at the potential for shower activity late Sunday into Monday with a more potent storm by the middle of next week.

