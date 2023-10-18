FIRST WARN FORECAST: Beautiful fall stretch for next few days, leading into showers for Sunday

A weak cold front brought a few showers through the region Wednesday afternoon, it also dropped our temperatures off a bit. Expect a cool evening in store, and clouds start to clear a bit. Overnight lows should be in the upper 40s and lower 50s across the board. Northwest winds help keep us in the upper 60s on Thursday, but should only be about 5-15 mph. Expect intervals of clouds and intervals of sunshine. This next stretch of weather we have looks phenomenal. Highs will mainly be in the upper 60s and lower 70s through the next week. Friday and Saturday look incredible with highs in the lower 70s. Friday night football will be comfortable with kickoff temperatures in the mid 60s. Should be a dry Saturday, but I am keeping a close eye on the chance for a few showers later in the day Sunday. Our data is not in great agreement as of now, on timing and intensity. Chiefs play Sunday afternoon, so we will let you know latest and most in depth forecast as we get a bit closer. Next week, we could also see a few spotty chances for showers for Wednesday.

