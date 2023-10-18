Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Beautiful fall stretch for next few days, leading into showers for Sunday

A weak cold front brought a few showers through the region Wednesday afternoon, it also dropped our temperatures off a bit.
By Warren Sears
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A weak cold front brought a few showers through the region Wednesday afternoon, it also dropped our temperatures off a bit. Expect a cool evening in store, and clouds start to clear a bit. Overnight lows should be in the upper 40s and lower 50s across the board. Northwest winds help keep us in the upper 60s on Thursday, but should only be about 5-15 mph. Expect intervals of clouds and intervals of sunshine. This next stretch of weather we have looks phenomenal. Highs will mainly be in the upper 60s and lower 70s through the next week. Friday and Saturday look incredible with highs in the lower 70s. Friday night football will be comfortable with kickoff temperatures in the mid 60s. Should be a dry Saturday, but I am keeping a close eye on the chance for a few showers later in the day Sunday. Our data is not in great agreement as of now, on timing and intensity. Chiefs play Sunday afternoon, so we will let you know latest and most in depth forecast as we get a bit closer. Next week, we could also see a few spotty chances for showers for Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old Zoey Felix was raped and murdered in Topeka, Kansas. Now, a 25-year-old man faces...
DCF received 9 reports involving 5-year-old Zoey Felix prior to her death, per case summary
FILE - Eric DeValkenaere, a Kansas City, Mo., police detective, who shot and killed Cameron...
Former KCPD officer’s conviction in killing of Cameron Lamb upheld, taken into custody
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell (81) celebrates after scoring as teammates Noah Gray...
Chiefs Kingdom welcomes half a million new fans, more than any other NFL team
Traffic backups on north and southbound I-35.
Two in custody after police respond to fatal shooting; pursuit ends on I-35
Starlight Theatre announced it has launched a $40 million capital campaign that will include a...
Starlight Theatre announces new campaign will bring canopy, facility renovations

Latest News

A weak cold front brought a few showers through the region Wednesday afternoon, it also dropped...
First Warn 5 Weather Forecast, 10/18
Rain Chances
FIRST WARN WEATHER: Cold front brings showers and breezy conditions Wednesday
Cold front brings showers and breezy conditions Wednesday.
Cold front brings showers and breezy conditions Wednesday
First Warn Weather Forecast High Temperatures
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Cooler Thursday then warming up over the weekend