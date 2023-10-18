Firefighters tackle large flames in Lenexa apartment fire

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Lenexa firefighters took on a 2-alarm blaze late Tuesday.

The call came in just before 10 p.m. at The Reserve at Lenexa Apartments at 91st and Renner Blvd.

Lenexa fire confirmed the flames were contained to one building.

There were no reports of any serious injuries.

The cause is under investigation.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.