Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Firefighters tackle large flames in Lenexa apartment fire

Firefighters tackle large flames in Lenexa apartment fire
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Lenexa firefighters took on a 2-alarm blaze late Tuesday.

The call came in just before 10 p.m. at The Reserve at Lenexa Apartments at 91st and Renner Blvd.

Lenexa fire confirmed the flames were contained to one building.

There were no reports of any serious injuries.

The cause is under investigation.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old Zoey Felix was raped and murdered in Topeka, Kansas. Now, a 25-year-old man faces...
DCF received 9 reports involving 5-year-old Zoey Felix prior to her death, per case summary
FILE - Eric DeValkenaere, a Kansas City, Mo., police detective, who shot and killed Cameron...
Former KCPD officer’s conviction in killing of Cameron Lamb upheld, taken into custody
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell (81) celebrates after scoring as teammates Noah Gray...
Chiefs Kingdom welcomes half a million new fans, more than any other NFL team
Traffic backups on north and southbound I-35.
Two in custody after police respond to fatal shooting; pursuit ends on I-35
Starlight Theatre announced it has launched a $40 million capital campaign that will include a...
Starlight Theatre announces new campaign will bring canopy, facility renovations

Latest News

Firefighters tackle large flames in Lenexa apartment fire
Firefighters tackle large flames in Lenexa apartment fire
Woman found on sidewalk as KCPD investigates homicide near 65th and Paseo
Traffic backups on north and southbound I-35.
Two in custody after police respond to fatal shooting; pursuit ends on I-35
FILE - Eric DeValkenaere, a Kansas City, Mo., police detective, who shot and killed Cameron...
Former KC detective Devalkenaere’s appeal was denied. What’s next in the case?