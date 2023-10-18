Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Fatal crash on I-49: Cass County Sheriff, Missouri Highway Patrol investigating

A single-vehicle crash on the outer road of I-49 killed at least one person Wednesday evening.
A single-vehicle crash on the outer road of I-49 killed at least one person Wednesday evening.(Cass County Sheriff's Office)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A single-vehicle crash in Cass County killed at least one person Wednesday evening.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol are working together to investigate the crash which reportedly killed at least one person. It happened south of Harrisonville on the westbound outer road of I-49, just north of 299th Street.

In a Facebook post, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office announced that “Southbound I-49 will need to be shut down intermittently during this investigation,” though it remains unclear exactly why. It is also unclear how many people were injured or killed in the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

This is a breaking news story, KCTV will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old Zoey Felix was raped and murdered in Topeka, Kansas. Now, a 25-year-old man faces...
DCF received 9 reports involving 5-year-old Zoey Felix prior to her death, per case summary
FILE - Eric DeValkenaere, a Kansas City, Mo., police detective, who shot and killed Cameron...
Former KCPD officer’s conviction in killing of Cameron Lamb upheld, taken into custody
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell (81) celebrates after scoring as teammates Noah Gray...
Chiefs Kingdom welcomes half a million new fans, more than any other NFL team
Traffic backups on north and southbound I-35.
Two in custody after police respond to fatal shooting; pursuit ends on I-35
Starlight Theatre announced it has launched a $40 million capital campaign that will include a...
Starlight Theatre announces new campaign will bring canopy, facility renovations

Latest News

The family of Cameron Lamb and civil rights groups are reacting to the Missouri Court of...
“Stand for justice”: Cameron Lamb’s family reacts to DeValkanaere ruling
FILE — Park Hill South becomes the third football program in the area to forfeit wins due to an...
Park Hill South football forfeits first seven games of season due to ineligible player
KC Current gets saucy with Joe’s KC
15 dogs safe after early morning Raytown pet boarding business catches fire.
15 dogs safe after early morning Raytown pet boarding business catches fire