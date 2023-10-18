Fatal crash on I-49: Cass County Sheriff, Missouri Highway Patrol investigating

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A single-vehicle crash in Cass County killed at least one person Wednesday evening.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol are working together to investigate the crash which reportedly killed at least one person. It happened south of Harrisonville on the westbound outer road of I-49, just north of 299th Street.

In a Facebook post, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office announced that “Southbound I-49 will need to be shut down intermittently during this investigation,” though it remains unclear exactly why. It is also unclear how many people were injured or killed in the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

This is a breaking news story, KCTV will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.