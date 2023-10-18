Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Elephant dies at zoo after herd became agitated from a dog running loose

Rani, a 27-year-old female Asian elephant at the St. Louis Zoo, died shortly after her herd...
Rani, a 27-year-old female Asian elephant at the St. Louis Zoo, died shortly after her herd became agitated from a small dog running loose.(St. Louis Zoo)
By The Associated Press and Jim Salter, AP
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A female Asian elephant at the St. Louis Zoo died shortly after her herd became agitated from a small dog running loose, zoo officials said.

Rani died last Friday at age 27. The zoo announced her death on Tuesday.

“We are absolutely devastated. We ask for the community’s thoughts and support during this difficult time,” zoo Director Michael Macek said in a news release. “Our team of professional animal care experts did everything possible, but we couldn’t save Rani.”

A small, unleashed and lost dog was seen running in a non-public area near the Elephant Barn that afternoon. Elephant care workers were trying to contain the dog, but an elephant outside the barn became agitated and was moved inside, the zoo said.

Rani was already inside the barn, eating, and didn’t see the dog. But members of the elephant care team “observed Rani become agitated in reaction to the vocalizations from the herd. They saw Rani circle and vocalize, all within a very brief period, before collapsing,” the zoo release said.

Attempts to revive the elephant were unsuccessful. The rest of the herd calmed down quickly, the zoo said.

Initial necropsy results showed some preexisting changes in Rani’s heart, but further tests are being conducted and zoo pathologists don’t yet know if those changes played a role in her death.

It wasn’t clear how the dog got into the zoo, which sits in the middle of sprawling Forest Park. The zoo allows service animals with certain restrictions, but not pets, a spokeswoman said.

The dog was handed over to a shelter, the zoo said.

Rani and her mother, Ellie, came to the St. Louis Zoo from another zoo in July 2001. The St. Louis Zoo said the move was recommended by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums’ Asian Elephant Species Survival Plan. The program seeks to manage the Asian elephant population in North America and maximize their health and genetic diversity.

Ellie is still alive at age 52 and living at the zoo.

Rani was the mother of another elephant at the zoo, 16-year-old Jade. Rani enjoyed playing with her two sisters and was known for her unique squeaking noise when socializing with family — a noise that Jade mimics, said Katie Pilgram-Kloppe, manager of the River’s Edge area of the zoo, where the elephants live.

The World Wildlife Fund says Asian elephants are endangered, with fewer than 50,000 in the wild. Habitat loss and poaching are blamed for their plight. It is the largest land mammal on the Asian continent.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old Zoey Felix was raped and murdered in Topeka, Kansas. Now, a 25-year-old man faces...
DCF received 9 reports involving 5-year-old Zoey Felix prior to her death, per case summary
FILE - Eric DeValkenaere, a Kansas City, Mo., police detective, who shot and killed Cameron...
Former KCPD officer’s conviction in killing of Cameron Lamb upheld, taken into custody
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell (81) celebrates after scoring as teammates Noah Gray...
Chiefs Kingdom welcomes half a million new fans, more than any other NFL team
Traffic backups on north and southbound I-35.
Two in custody after police respond to fatal shooting; pursuit ends on I-35
Starlight Theatre announced it has launched a $40 million capital campaign that will include a...
Starlight Theatre announces new campaign will bring canopy, facility renovations

Latest News

A single-vehicle crash on the outer road of I-49 killed at least one person Wednesday evening.
Fatal crash on I-49: Cass County Sheriff, Missouri Highway Patrol investigating
A man sits outside his building which was destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Rafah refugee...
Israel will let Egypt deliver some aid to Gaza, as doctors struggle to treat hospital blast victims
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York,...
Biden wraps up his visit to wartime Israel with a warning against being ‘consumed’ by rage
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens after he was not successful in the first ballot, as...
GOP’s Jim Jordan fails again to win vote to become House speaker as colleagues seek options
A Phillies fan was hit hard by a security guard, who tackled him as he ran on the field.
WATCH: Fan tackled hard by security guard on field during Phillies game