Clay County man, named Michael Myers, found guilty for murder, assault & armed criminal action

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Clay County jury found 48-year-old Michael Myers guilty of two Class A Felonies as well as two counts of felony armed criminal action on Wednesday.

Myers was charged with murder in the first degree, assault in the first degree and two counts of felony armed criminal action for deliberately striking two victims with his truck on April 9, 2019.

Because one of the victims rejected the defendant’s romantic advances, he ran her and the deceased victim over with his truck. The surviving victim and the families will have to live with the consequences of the defendant’s actions, and now so will he. Because of the incredible work of the Gladstone Police Department and the prosecutors on this case, the jury returned their verdict in less than half an hour. Despite attempts to discredit the victim in this case, the jury’s decision shows that no matter who you are, no matter what your background, the law is here to protect you. Our office will fight for you, and we are glad to have achieved justice for these victims today.

Myers was accused of running over James Pettijohn and a woman in Gladstone, at the same time. The woman survived her injuries however, Pettijohn died from his.

“The lives of these victims do not mean less than anyone else’s. They did not deserve what happened to them, but they do deserve justice,” Chief Deputy Prosecutor Spencer Curtis

The incident happened in the parking lot of a thrift store near 74th Street and North Oak.

“This defendant does not have the right to choose what lives matter, or when they should end. When someone commits a crime like this in Clay County, they will be held accountable,” Chief Deputy Prosecutors Robert Sanders said.

Myers trial began on Monday, Oct. 16. Myers’ case is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 22, 2023, at 9:00 a.m.

