Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Clay County man, named Michael Myers, found guilty for murder, assault & armed criminal action

Michael W. Myers.
Michael W. Myers.(Via the Clay County Sheriff's Office)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Clay County jury found 48-year-old Michael Myers guilty of two Class A Felonies as well as two counts of felony armed criminal action on Wednesday.

Myers was charged with murder in the first degree, assault in the first degree and two counts of felony armed criminal action for deliberately striking two victims with his truck on April 9, 2019.

Because one of the victims rejected the defendant’s romantic advances, he ran her and the deceased victim over with his truck. The surviving victim and the families will have to live with the consequences of the defendant’s actions, and now so will he. Because of the incredible work of the Gladstone Police Department and the prosecutors on this case, the jury returned their verdict in less than half an hour. Despite attempts to discredit the victim in this case, the jury’s decision shows that no matter who you are, no matter what your background, the law is here to protect you. Our office will fight for you, and we are glad to have achieved justice for these victims today.

Zachary Thompson, Clay County Prosecuting Attorney

Myers was accused of running over James Pettijohn and a woman in Gladstone, at the same time. The woman survived her injuries however, Pettijohn died from his.

“The lives of these victims do not mean less than anyone else’s. They did not deserve what happened to them, but they do deserve justice,” Chief Deputy Prosecutor Spencer Curtis

The incident happened in the parking lot of a thrift store near 74th Street and North Oak.

Also Read: “Stand for justice”: Cameron Lamb’s family reacts to DeValkanaere ruling

“This defendant does not have the right to choose what lives matter, or when they should end. When someone commits a crime like this in Clay County, they will be held accountable,” Chief Deputy Prosecutors Robert Sanders said.

Myers trial began on Monday, Oct. 16. Myers’ case is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 22, 2023, at 9:00 a.m.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old Zoey Felix was raped and murdered in Topeka, Kansas. Now, a 25-year-old man faces...
DCF received 9 reports involving 5-year-old Zoey Felix prior to her death, per case summary
FILE - Eric DeValkenaere, a Kansas City, Mo., police detective, who shot and killed Cameron...
Former KCPD officer’s conviction in killing of Cameron Lamb upheld, taken into custody
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell (81) celebrates after scoring as teammates Noah Gray...
Chiefs Kingdom welcomes half a million new fans, more than any other NFL team
Traffic backups on north and southbound I-35.
Two in custody after police respond to fatal shooting; pursuit ends on I-35
Starlight Theatre announced it has launched a $40 million capital campaign that will include a...
Starlight Theatre announces new campaign will bring canopy, facility renovations

Latest News

Donna Kelce greets her sons, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, left, and Kansas City...
‘This is a terrifying conversation’: Kelce brothers talk Taylor Swift, Ed Kelce
A single-vehicle crash on the outer road of I-49 killed at least one person Wednesday evening.
Fatal crash on I-49: Cass County Sheriff, Missouri Highway Patrol investigating
The family of Cameron Lamb and civil rights groups are reacting to the Missouri Court of...
“Stand for justice”: Cameron Lamb’s family reacts to DeValkanaere ruling
FILE — Park Hill South becomes the third football program in the area to forfeit wins due to an...
Park Hill South football forfeits first seven games of season due to ineligible player