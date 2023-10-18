22 people displaced, firefighter injured following overnight Lenexa apartment fire

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - A fire reported just before 10 p.m. Tuesday evening resulted in two nearly two dozen people being displaced at an apartment complex.

The Lenexa Fire Department stated that firefighters responded to The Reserve at Lenexa apartment complex and saw flames on the roof of a building.

After about an hour and a half, the fire was reported under control. Fire officials said 24 apartment units were impacted by the flames, and 22 people were displaced.

A firefighter was taken to the emergency room, but was later treated and released.

The cause of the flames is under investigation.

