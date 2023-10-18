Aging & Style
15 dogs safe after early morning Raytown pet boarding business catches fire

Pet Connection Fire, Arlington Ave., Raytown, Mo.
Pet Connection Fire, Arlington Ave., Raytown, Mo.(KCTV 5)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - Around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday fire broke out at the Pet Connection in the 6200 block of Arlington Avenue in Raytown.

Pet Connection Volunteer, Nancy Leonard, said they board and train dogs there. She said all dogs are safe and were able to stay in the building as the area they were housed was not heavily impacted.

Leonard said the dog owners have been or are in the process of being notified and of course, owners are able to pick up their pets.

Leonard called damage to the business, “pretty bad” but said “it could’ve been much worse.”

Although the official cause of the fire is under investigation, Leonard said officials told her it is likely the fire started in a trash can in an apartment connected to the building.

