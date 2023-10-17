Aging & Style
Tickets to Chiefs ’ChampionShip’ experience in Frankfurt now open to the public

The Kansas City Chiefs will host NFL celebrations and a watch party from the ChampionShip in...
The Kansas City Chiefs will host NFL celebrations and a watch party from the ChampionShip in Frankfurt.(Erik Hüther | Kansas City Chiefs)
By Zoë Shriner
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The ship has not yet sailed for those who want to get in on the Chiefs-in-Germany action.

The Chiefs and Miami Dolphins will play against each other in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday, November 5. Tickets for the game sold out in under 15 minutes, with a reported one million people waiting in the Ticketmaster queue.

If taking Chiefs Kingdom abroad wasn’t enough, the team announced another surprise for fans in early October– a custom, Chiefs-themed boat docked in central Frankfurt.

According to a team press release, the boat “will be docked on the Main River near the famous Eiserner Steg (Iron Footbridge).”

On the Friday and Saturday before the game, the ChampionShip will be open to the public for €10 per person.

For gameday, the ChampionShip will have a public watch party with ticket prices starting at €45. Watch party tickets include food, soft drinks, ship access and exclusive giveaways. For €5 extra, the tickets include alcoholic beverages.

More information can be found and tickets can be purchased on the Chiefs in Germany website.

CONTINUE READING: Kansas City Chiefs sailing into Germany with massive ‘ChampionShip’

