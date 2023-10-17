‘They’re not alone’: KC oncology nurse shaves head in support of cancer patients

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the past twelve years, one KC oncology nurse has shaved her head during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to show support for her patients experiencing hair loss.

Advent Health nurse Margaret Potter says she shaves her head in support of her patients experiencing hair loss, a common side effect of chemotherapy. She says hair loss can be particularly emotional for women and she doesn’t want them to feel ashamed.

“The day after I shaved my head for the first time, I went back and one of my patients said ‘Oh my gosh, I can shave my head now! Will you shave my head for me before you leave today?” said Potter.

Potter works in the Advent Health Cancer Center. Each day, about 80-90 patients are treated in its infusion center. She says she’s seen firsthand how hair loss from chemotherapy has affected them.

“When my patients hear that they are going to lose their hair, it’s a variety of emotions. It’s a lot of tears and anxiety in the beginning,” said Potter.

She says the societal standards that place value on women’s hair have been a heavy burden for some of her patients. For twelve years, she’s been shaving her head to show them they’re not alone.

She participates in Shave to Save, an annual fundraiser benefiting the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge of Kansas City.

“I look at my cancer patients when they lose their hair and I see their strength, their beauty, and their courage, so I love to go out and just champion that,” said Potter.

She says her message is to encourage her patients to embrace their hair loss and help combat the stigma surrounding it.

“When they see somebody that doesn’t have hair, it’s not always bad. A lot of the time it is bad, but just even go up and say ‘Gosh, I don’t know your story, I hope you’re doing well.’ Just have that extra little bit of compassion, because they are going through a lot.”

Margaret says she plans to shave her head again next year at the Shave to Save fundraiser on Friday, April 26.

