Police respond to fatal shooting; pursuit ends on I-35

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said they are investigating a homicide in the area of 44th and Montgall Avenue. A call regarding a shooting in that location came in to KCPD at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday.

A police pursuit ended on I-35 near Pennway Street shortly after 4:15 p.m.

A shooting in the area of E. 44th Street and Montgall Avenue has resulted in a homicide investigation. (KCTV5)

Numerous police cars surrounded a vehicle and took at least one person into custody on I-35 in the area of Pennway Street.

Traffic on northbound I-35 backed up several miles after the chase came to a conclusion shortly after 4:15 p.m. according to KC Scout.

Traffic backups on north and southbound I-35. (Zoe Shriner | KC ScoutCam)

This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 will update the story as we gather more information.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.