Police respond to fatal shooting; pursuit ends on I-35
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said they are investigating a homicide in the area of 44th and Montgall Avenue. A call regarding a shooting in that location came in to KCPD at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday.
A police pursuit ended on I-35 near Pennway Street shortly after 4:15 p.m.
Numerous police cars surrounded a vehicle and took at least one person into custody on I-35 in the area of Pennway Street.
Traffic on northbound I-35 backed up several miles after the chase came to a conclusion shortly after 4:15 p.m. according to KC Scout.
This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 will update the story as we gather more information.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.