Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Police respond to fatal shooting; pursuit ends on I-35

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said they are investigating a homicide in the area of 44th and Montgall Avenue. A call regarding a shooting in that location came in to KCPD at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday.

A police pursuit ended on I-35 near Pennway Street shortly after 4:15 p.m.

A shooting in the area of E. 44th Street and Montgall Avenue has resulted in a homicide...
A shooting in the area of E. 44th Street and Montgall Avenue has resulted in a homicide investigation.(KCTV5)

Numerous police cars surrounded a vehicle and took at least one person into custody on I-35 in the area of Pennway Street.

Traffic on northbound I-35 backed up several miles after the chase came to a conclusion shortly after 4:15 p.m. according to KC Scout.

Traffic backups on north and southbound I-35.
Traffic backups on north and southbound I-35.(Zoe Shriner | KC ScoutCam)

This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 will update the story as we gather more information.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrius Tolson was charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter.
Documents: KCK man was driving 90 mph in crash that killed 2-year-old daughter, girlfriend
Starlight Theatre announced it has launched a $40 million capital campaign that will include a...
Starlight Theatre announces new campaign will bring canopy, facility renovations
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Multi-vehicle crash on I-35 southbound
File: Police stand-off ends; officers retreat after ‘lack of cooperation’
Police stand-off ends; officers retreat after ‘lack of cooperation’
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell (81) celebrates after scoring as teammates Noah Gray...
Chiefs Kingdom welcomes half a million new fans, more than any other NFL team

Latest News

“I look at my cancer patients when they lose their hair and I see their strength, their beauty,...
‘They’re not alone’: KC oncology nurse shaves head in support of cancer patients
‘They’re not alone’: KC oncology nurse shaves head in support of cancer patients
Former KCPD officer Eric DeValkenaere was taken into custody in the Platte County Detention...
Community leaders worry about a pardon of former KCPD officer Eric DeValkenaere
Former KCPD officer’s conviction in killing of Cameron Lamb upheld, arrest warrant issued