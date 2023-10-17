Popular pop-up bar Winter Skies sets opening date for holiday season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The holiday-themed bar that sold out in minutes last year has officially set its open date for this holiday season.

“Winter Skies” is slated to open its doors on Nov. 16.

The bar will offer a winter wonderland cocktail menu in partnership with Kansas City’s Restless Spirits distillery. Beer, wine, and a complete dinner menu of entrees and dessert offerings will also be available.

The reservations will be valid for three hours. A date for releasing the link to place reservations has not yet been issued, but the organization encouraged following @SkiesKansasCity on social media for the latest updates.

The 42nd floor of the Sheraton Crown Center reopened its doors for the first time since 2011. It once housed a rotating restaurant, Skies Restaurant & Lounge, but the floor no longer moves.

The first round of tickets to the sky-high bar experience sold out minutes after they went on sale last year.

Skies Kansas City stated that like last year, a portion of the proceeds will go to the Children’s Miracle Network at KU Medical Center.

