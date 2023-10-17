‘Moral courage’: KC man flying to Israel to reenlist in Defense Force

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Matthew Vonende focused on words from Robert F. Kennedy as he arrived at Kansas City International Airport ahead of his flight to Tel Aviv to join the Israeli Defense Force (IDF).

“Moral courage is a rarer commodity than bravery in battle or great intelligence, but it’s the one essential vital quality for those who seek to change the world that yields most painfully to change,” Vonende said. “What’s a quality that’s more quintessentially American and Israeli than that” I don’t know it. It’s those two words, moral courage.”

Vonende was born in Kansas City and is in the process of reenlisting with the Israeli Defense Force.

He was a paratrooper with the IDF’s 101st Battalion between 2015 and 2017. The images he saw on TV and the knowledge that his friends were fighting against Hamas compelled him to return to Israel.

Vonende arrived at the airport both focused and excited. He spent the weekend with his family and, over the weekend, they got Minsky’s pizza– a family favorite.

“All of my affairs are in order. I’ve had a lot of morbid conversations, God forbid, with lawyers and bankers,” Vonende said. “Everything squared away here and I can finally go over there and focus on what I need to do, whatever that is.”

Vonende has a better idea of what he will be doing when he reports to the IDF than he did last week. He even said he would be happy to simply clean toilets if that is what they need.

“There are several different kinds of soldiers; intelligence units, there’s logistical support, and then there’s, you know, a tranche that they call combat,” Vonende said.

