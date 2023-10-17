MO black bear season opens for third year, hunters say it aids bear population

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The black bear hunting season has begun, but the Missouri Department of Conservation says hunters are coming up empty-handed so far.

More than 5,000 hunters applied to get a black bear hunting permit through lottery selection and only 400 received them. The permits allow the hunters to work up until October 25th or until 40 bears have been harvested– whichever comes first.

“It’s great – the bears are coming back. For a group like Safari Club International, who advocate the use of science– as opposed to public opinion– to have a hunting season, this is great,” said Brian Bode, President of the Kansas City Chapter of Safari Club International.

When the hunting of black bears was introduced in Missouri, the Humane Society of the United States opposed the decision, arguing the hunting season was inhumane.

“The population is large enough, there can be some animals taken and the population will sustain itself,” Bode added.

The Missouri Department of Conservation released a picture of the state of Missouri with the hunting zones.

Nate Bowersock is the Black Bear and Furbearer Biologist at the Missouri Department of Conservation.

“We only saw twelve bears harvested in the first season and eight in the second,” Bowersock said. “Bears are not an easy animal to take, and given the healthy population we have, they just still aren’t at those same numbers that, say, deer are.”

So far, bear hunting season has brought in $65,000 for the department and it’s projected that the current season will bring in an additional $30,000 this year.

