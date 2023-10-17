Missouri’s Commissioner of Education stepping down after seven years

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri’s top K-12 education leader announced she’s stepping down next summer.

Margie Vandeven has served as Commissioner of Education for more than seven years – first, under Democratic Governor Jay Nixon – and again under Republican Governor Parson. She also guided the state’s public schools through the school years upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vandeven said her decision was for personal reasons and that she doesn’t yet have a plan for what’s next. But, she said, her successor will have several, ongoing efforts they’ll need to focus on immediately.

“Hopefully, they’ll stay very clear on focusing on some of these initiatives” Vandeven explained, “of making sure we have enough access for early learning opportunities and working with our local-control school districts to make sure that we have opportunities for pathways to success for every child. Surely, the teacher recruitment and retention efforts will remain in play. And of course, our Safe and Healthy Schools is something we will continue to address. So I would first say that the incoming Commissioner will be dealing with a lot of those same issues.”

The Missouri State Board of Education will work over the next 8 months to find Vandeven’s replacement.

Vandeven’s resignation takes effect on July 1st, 2024.

