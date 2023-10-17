Missouri Sec. of State defends withdrawal from multi-state election security system

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri’s elections will no longer benefit from a multi-state registration system aimed at maintaining voter rolls and combatting voter fraud.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, who is running for governor in 2024, officially withdrew the state of Missouri from participation in the Electronic Registration Information Center, known as “ERIC.”

The withdrawal in March came as unwelcome news to Eric Fey, who oversees elections in St. Louis County, the state’s most-populated election jurisdiction.

Fey also leads the Missouri Association of County Clerks and Election Authorities said over the past two election cycles, the ERIC system actually helped catch multiple people who voted in two different states.

“We removed several thousand dead voters and people who had moved to other states,” Fey said. “These are folks that we would have we would not have caught as quickly had it not been for ERIC - and we also found a few folks that voted in St. Louis County and in another state in the same election and we were able to send that information to law enforcement. So, for us, it was a it was a very good tool.”

ERIC was launched in 2012 by a group of bipartisan state election officials and is described in its bylaws as seeking to “lessen the burdens of government by facilitating the collaboration of states to conduct research, develop technology, and perform other charitable and educational activities designed to reduce the costs and increase the accuracies and efficiencies associated with their use of voter registration systems.”

Secretary Ashcroft brought Missouri into the system in 2018 during his first term in office.

“This agreement with ERIC, in conjunction with the work we do alongside local election officials, will help affirm voters are eligible and registered in the right location, identify potential duplicate registrations and identify unregistered voters so we can help them get registered,” Ashcroft said in his 2018 announcement.

Following the 2020 Election, there was a massive campaign by former President Trump to sow doubt about the results of the election and making widespread, false claims of organized fraud.

After the 2022 midterms, Ashcroft announced that the state of Missouri would be withdrawn from participating in ERIC.

On Monday, Ashcroft defended his decision, saying it was due to requirements that ERIC had failed to demand of member states.

“It’s just that there were certain things that were required,” Ashcroft said. “It was not required that member states shared the data so that you could look for multiple people voting and multiple states in one.”

Ashcroft was also critical of the center’s requirement that member states send mailers to voters who are eligible, but not registered to vote, arguing that it’s not the role of the state government.

“I really feel like it’s best if we just make sure the administration runs well, and leave the rest of it to the partisans,” Ashcroft said.

Denise Lieberman, who leads the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition, said Ashcroft’s move was to appease a base of supporters who were dissatisfied with the outcome of the previous two elections.

“The Missouri Voter Protection Coalition is disappointed with SOS Ashcroft’s decision to remove Missouri from the ERIC system - which is know as one of the most effective ways to keep the rolls accurately up to date,” Lieberman said. It is deeply unfortunate that at the same time, the SOS was advocating for legislation that would demand investigating low-propensity voters and make it easier to remove people from the rolls — without the safeguards that ERIC helps provide.”

Just days before Missouri was pulled out of ERIC, the center’s CEO, Shane Hamlin, wrote an open letter attempting to dispel misinformation.

“ERIC is never connected to any state’s voter registration system,,” Hamlin wrote in-part. “Members retain complete control over their voter rolls and they use the reports we provide in ways that comply with federal and state laws.”

The bureau asked Ashcroft Monday if there is any alternative system that helps state election officials cooperate like ERIC does.

The Secretary said the state’s offices are operating in the same way it did before adopting ERIC.

