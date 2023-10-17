Mental Health KC tackles big issues one talk at a time

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Dozens participated in this year’s fall symposium hosted by Mental Health KC, having a discussion about community-wide mental health.

This year the discussion focused on addressing community trauma and building resilience, with dialogue about critical issues impacting the welfare of the Kansas City community.

For those attending for the first time, the open dialogue is just the first step in improving mental health in the community.

“That’s how a seed can be planted, by word of mouth and by being an example,” Shelia Brooks said. “Start with one person to the next person and just spreading positivity can change a lot.”

