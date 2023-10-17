Aging & Style
Leavenworth Police Department mourns loss of 27-year-old officer

Ofc. Matthew Weis passed away at the age of 27 from what is believed to be medical complications.
Ofc. Matthew Weis passed away at the age of 27 from what is believed to be medical complications.(Leavenworth Police Department)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A police officer died unexpectedly at his home Sunday, Leavenworth’s police chief stated.

Ofc. Matthew Weis passed away at the age of 27 from what is believed to be medical complications, according to Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens.

Weis, who is from Bakersfield, California, moved to Leavenworth to attend the University of St. Mary’s and play on the school’s baseball team.

He interned with the police department and joined the force after he graduated.

Weis, a 3-year member of the police department, had been selected recently as a member of the SWAT team, Kitchens stated.

“The Police Department is working with Matthew’s family on the arrangements,” the police chief wrote.

