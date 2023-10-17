Leavenworth Police Department mourns loss of 27-year-old officer

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A police officer died unexpectedly at his home Sunday, Leavenworth’s police chief stated.

Ofc. Matthew Weis passed away at the age of 27 from what is believed to be medical complications, according to Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens.

Weis, who is from Bakersfield, California, moved to Leavenworth to attend the University of St. Mary’s and play on the school’s baseball team.

He interned with the police department and joined the force after he graduated.

Weis, a 3-year member of the police department, had been selected recently as a member of the SWAT team, Kitchens stated.

“The Police Department is working with Matthew’s family on the arrangements,” the police chief wrote.

