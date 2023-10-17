Lacing up: Kansas City Mavericks back on home ice Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Mavericks are gearing up for another successful season on the ice with their first home game Saturday at Cable Dahmer Arena.

The Mavericks ended last season on a four-game winning streak in the regular season and made the playoffs for the first time since the 2018-2019 season.

This season marks the 15th season of Mavericks hockey in Kansas City, making them the longest-tenured hockey team in the city’s history.

The first game is Friday in Wichita, but the home opener is Saturday, October 21, at 6:05 versus Wichita.

Single-game and season tickets are on sale at kcmavericks.com or 816-252-7825 and this season does include some fun nights for the fans. Theme nights include Halloween (Oct. 31), Kids Day, (Nov. 7) Star Wars Night (Dec. 9), New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31), and Military Appreciation (Jan. 27).

More than 20 vendors will be lining the concourse of Cable Dahmer Arena for trick-or-treaters prior to the Halloween game.

The Mavericks are in the second year of our affiliation with the NHL’s Seattle Kraken and AHL’s Coachella Valley Firebirds.

