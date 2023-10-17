Aging & Style
KC woman sentenced for fraud, identity theft

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City woman was sentenced Tuesday for a series of fraud schemes that involved stolen identity.

37-year-old Quanisha M. Capleton was sentenced to four years in federal prison without parole. She was also ordered to pay more than $40,000 in restitution to her victims.

Capleton pleaded guilty in November 2022 to one count of making a false statement to a financial institution, one count of bank fraud, one count of aggravated identity theft and one count of wire fraud.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, she admitted to impersonating individuals and used their stolen personal information and credit scores to open accounts and apply for loans.

Court documents said she specifically admitted to using one victim’s stolen identity to open a bank account and apply for a $2,500 loan. She was arrested at a bank while attempting to get a loan in a victim’s name. The DOJ said Capleton intended to cause a loss that exceeded $36,000 for that victim.

She also admitted that she used another victim’s stolen identity to apply for a $4,500 consumer loan. With that victim’s stolen identity, she was able to fraudulently finance a diamond ring from Kay Jewelers and apply for at least three loans.

In addition to bank fraud scheme and wire fraud scheme that Capleton specifically admitted to, she participated in a check-cashing scheme from April 2019 to December 2021. In that scheme, she deposited worthless or stolen checks into numerous bank accounts.

