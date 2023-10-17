Aging & Style
Kansas Supreme Court issues administrative order as technical issues persist

By Nydja Hood
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas Supreme Court issued an administrative order Monday confirming clerk offices in the appellate courts and all district courts except Johnson County remain unable to receive electronic filings. This comes as they look into a security incident that has disrupted court systems starting late last week.

Among the courts affected include Leavenworth County. For county attorney Todd Thompson, he says this is the first time his courts have had to turn to paper filings since implementing a virtual system.

“We’ve already converted a lot of the records there so it’s something we had relied on that obviously we’re trying to figure out how to do it ‘old school’ so to speak,” said Thompson.

The systems affected include Kansas Courts e-filing, Kansas Protection Order Portal, and Appellate Case Inquiry System. It also affects the online marriage license application, central payment center, and Kansas Ecourt Case management system.

“People have been filing for restraining orders and they can do it online, on their phone or whatever, and this is another thing that has been delayed that is this great access we have for people to protect themselves that now we have to wait for the system to be fixed,” he said.

The courts are accepting paper and fax filings, which Thompson estimates could create delays of at least two weeks for processing.

“At this point it’s adding so much extra work and time to not only my staff but almost everybody because we’re having to re-figure out how to get back into the system and also helping out the courts, make sure they know what’s going on or what’s scheduled because they don’t have the records filed that they’ve had.”

Courts are open and operating, but clerks cannot receive electronic filings or electronic payments. Paper filings can be hand delivered or sent by mail.

The order declares clerk offices inaccessible because the electronic filing systems in those courts are unavailable. This allows a party to seek relief from a court if their filing is untimely.

“This order and other information on our website will guide court users on our operations while our information systems are offline,” said Chief Justice Marla Luckert. “We continue to serve our communities, but we are using different methods until our systems are restored.”

According to the Kansas Supreme Court, Johnson County is the only county not affected because it operates on its own filing system.

The Office of Judicial Administration has added information to the judicial branch website to help court users while court systems are offline. The Court systems security incident page will be updated as new information becomes available. It includes links to information pages for attorneys and the public who need to interact with courts.

