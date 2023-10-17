Aging & Style
Kansas Courts security issue begins to impact Dept. for Children and Families

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A security issue experienced by the Kansas Judicial Branch has now extended its repercussions to the Kansas Department for Children and Families.

Due to network security issues experienced by the Kansas Judicial Branch, which continue to impact the state, the Kansas Department for Children and Families says that its services will also be impacted.

DCF said it works with Kansas Courts on a daily basis to process court orders and payments on behalf of Kansas families. With e-filing and the electronic records system offline, Kansans should expect delays in returned filings, court hearings and orders being entered.

The Department noted that child support payments awaiting court orders or directions from officials will also be delayed. Any orders filed before the week of Oct. 9 should continue to process properly.

DCF indicated that its contracted partners, YoungWilliams and Maximus, will continue to provide full-service operations through paper and fax filings. Johnson Co. was not impacted by the incident as it operates on its own case management system.

Those with cases in process should consult the Child Support Services customer hotline at 1-888-757-2445 with questions or status information.

